(BIVN) – Due to a well failure, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply has implemented a mandatory 25% percent Water Restriction for customers in North Kona, effective immediately.

The affected areas include Makalei, Kalaoa, Kona Palisades, Keāhole, Palamanui, Kohanaiki, Kaloko, Kaloko Mauka, and Hualālai.

The water restriction measures are needed due to the failure of Hualālai Deepwell on Monday, officials said.

Other areas in North Kona are under a Water Conservation Noitce, including Kahalu‘u, Keauhou, Kailua-Kona, Honokōhau, Kealakehe, Keahuolū, Keōpū, Hōlualoa, Wai‘aha. The conservation notice calls for a voluntary 10% percent reduction in water use.

From the Department of Water Supply: