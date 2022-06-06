North Kona Water Restriction Issued After Well Failure
KONA, Hawaiʻi - A 25% percent water restriction applies to certain areas of North Kona, following the failure of Hualālai Deepwell.
(BIVN) – Due to a well failure, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply has implemented a mandatory 25% percent Water Restriction for customers in North Kona, effective immediately.
The affected areas include Makalei, Kalaoa, Kona Palisades, Keāhole, Palamanui, Kohanaiki, Kaloko, Kaloko Mauka, and Hualālai.
The water restriction measures are needed due to the failure of Hualālai Deepwell on Monday, officials said.
Other areas in North Kona are under a Water Conservation Noitce, including Kahalu‘u, Keauhou, Kailua-Kona, Honokōhau, Kealakehe, Keahuolū, Keōpū, Hōlualoa, Wai‘aha. The conservation notice calls for a voluntary 10% percent reduction in water use.
From the Department of Water Supply:
The 25% Water Restriction will preserve adequate water supplies and pressure to meet the community’s drinking, cooking and hygiene needs. DWS will continue monitoring the water system and make necessary adjustments. You will be kept informed of any changes in water supplies.
Please use water wisely and sparingly. Customers should refrain from irrigation, washing cars, and other unnecessary water uses while the water restriction is in effect. Taking short showers, hand-washing dishes, fixing leaky toilets and turning off the faucet while brushing teeth are easy ways to reduce water use. DWS has approved expedited purchase of replacement parts in efforts to return the Hualālai Deepwell back to service.
DWS stresses that water quality is not threatened by the loss of the well. Customers’ water remains safe to consume and continues to meet or exceed federal drinking water regulations. Water filtration, boiling and other home purification practices are unnecessary.
For more water conservation tips, please visit hawaiidws.org, call 961-8050 during normal business hours or email dws@hawaiidws.org. Please call 961-8790 to report after-hours emergencies.
