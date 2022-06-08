Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Social

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Weekly Update: 841 Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Reported COVID case counts over the last week in Hawaiʻi continue to decrease compared to the week before.

(BIVN) – There were 8,033 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 8,124 reported last week. Of that number, 841 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 966 cases reported the week before.

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 13.1%, down from 15.8% reported the week before.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty (20) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 576 cases
  • 96749 (Keaʻau) – 185 cases
  • 96760 (Kurtistown) – 26 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 61 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 137 cases
  • 96785 (Volcano) – 31 cases
  • 96772 (Naʻalehu) – 13 cases
  • 96737 (Ocean View) – 13 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 36 cases
  • 96750 (Kealakekua) – 27 cases
  • 96725 (Hōlualoa) – 23 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 255 cases
  • 96738 (Waikoloa) – 54 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 94 cases
  • 98755 (Kapaʻau) – 28 cases
  • 96727 (Hāmākua) – 32 cases
  • 96776 (Paʻauilo) – 13 cases
  • 96773* (Hakalau) – 13 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 16 cases
  • 96781 (Papaikou) – 18 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.