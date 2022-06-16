(BIVN) – Governor David Ige on Thursday signed three bills into law during a ceremony at Bishop Museum.

Officials and guests gathered in front of the Castle Memorial Building at the “Healer Stones of Kapaemahu” exhibit, where the following bills (with legislative descriptions) were enacted:

HB2405 – Prohibits health insurers, mutual benefit societies, and health maintenance organizations from applying categorical cosmetic or blanket exclusions to gender affirming treatments or procedures when determined to be medically necessary pursuant to applicable law and specifies a process for appealing a claim denied on the basis of medical necessity. Requires those entities to provide applicants and insured persons with clear information about the coverage of gender transition services, including the process for appealing a claim denied on the basis of medical necessity. (CD1)

SB2136 – Prohibits juror exclusion based on gender identity or expression (CD1)

SB2670 – Establishes the Hawaii state lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, plus commission to provide for a statewide program, on a permanent and continuing basis, on the status of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, plus individuals in Hawaii. (CD1)

“Thank you to everyone who made this happen to ensure Hawaiʻi strives to be an inclusive community for all,” the Governor wrote on Facebook.