(BIVN) – Charges of attempted murder, terroristic threatening, and felony assault have been filed against a Hilo man in relation to a reported stabbing incident that occurred on June 14th on the property grounds of the Church of the Holy Apostles Episcopal Church on Kapiolani Street.

Hawai‘i Island police arrested and charged 22-year-old Tchok Atario following the stabbing incident. According to police:

At 12:46 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a female being stabbed at a location in the 1400 block of Kapiolani Street in Hilo. Officers located the 25-year-old female victim at an adjacent apartment complex where she reported being stabbed in the head and arm by a man known to her who left on foot prior to officers’ arrival. The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and then to to Queen’s Medical Center for further treatment where she remains in stable condition. While officers were still near the scene, a witness saw the suspect on foot and police arrested Atario.

Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced today that Atario was charged “with three (3) offenses including Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (intentionally engaged in conduct, which, under the circumstances as he believed them to be, constituted a substantial step in the course of conduct intended to culminate in his commission of the crime of Murder in the Second Degree, said crime being intentionally or knowingly caused the death of another person), Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree (with a dangerous instrument, a knife), and Assault in the Second Degree (cause substantial bodily injury to another person and/or cause bodily injury to another person with a dangerous instrument, a scissors). The most serious offense, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree is punishable by a life term of imprisonment with the possibility of parole. Assault in the Second Degree and Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, are both class C felony offenses punishable by a maximum penalty of five (5) years in prison.”

Officials say Atario is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Thursday afternoon in Hilo District Court. He remains in custody in lieu of $270,000 bail.