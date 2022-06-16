(BIVN) – A public forum will be held next week on the subject of creating more broadband access opportunities in Hawaiʻi.

From the University of Hawaiʻi:

The ability to connect with each other through online means has become increasingly important throughout the past several years, and has become even more vital to reach critical education, healthcare and government resources and services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Hawaiʻi will host a free online forum for the community to learn more about statewide efforts to expand broadband services and digital literacy opportunities. “Broadband Infrastructure and Digital Equity: Building Digital Foundations for Hawaiʻi’s Communities” is the first of many planned meetings to provide attendees with information of the programs in progress, as well as provide opportunities for the community to get involved and provide input to the planning process. “Meaningful access to universal broadband service is critical to supporting digital equity for all residents of Hawaiʻi,” said Garret Yoshimi, UH vice president for information technology and chief information officer. “Our UH team is helping to lead the statewide efforts to build important human and technological infrastructure that will be the foundation for our residents to thrive in the highly connected future. These public investments in broadband access directly align with UH’s mission to provide higher education, while working in collaboration with our statewide communities to support all of Hawaiʻi’s residents.”

The public forum will be held via Zoom on Thursday, June 23, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Organizers say you can register on this website.

Forum Agenda:

1:30–1:35 p.m. – Welcoming Remarks and Introduction

– Welcoming Remarks and Introduction 1:35–1:50 p.m. – Broadband 101, presented by Kaʻala Souza, author, consultant and public speaker. A high-level overview of what broadband is, how it plays into our daily lives, where it is and where it isn’t, and how to reach communities with little to no access to broadband while sustaining it elsewhere.

– Broadband 101, presented by Kaʻala Souza, author, consultant and public speaker. A high-level overview of what broadband is, how it plays into our daily lives, where it is and where it isn’t, and how to reach communities with little to no access to broadband while sustaining it elsewhere. 1:50–2:10 p.m. – Closing the Gap, presented by Garret Yoshimi, UH vice president for information technology and chief information officer; Burt Lum, broadband strategy officer, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism; and Laura Arcibal, telehealth and health care access coordinator, Department of Health. The federal government has allocated more than $300 million in broadband funding to the State of Hawaiʻi through numerous programs: U.S. Treasury, National Telecommunications and Information Administration and USDA. We’ll provide updates on these programs and the broadband equity access and deployment and the State of Hawaiʻi digital equity programs.

– Closing the Gap, presented by Garret Yoshimi, UH vice president for information technology and chief information officer; Burt Lum, broadband strategy officer, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism; and Laura Arcibal, telehealth and health care access coordinator, Department of Health. The federal government has allocated more than $300 million in broadband funding to the State of Hawaiʻi through numerous programs: U.S. Treasury, National Telecommunications and Information Administration and USDA. We’ll provide updates on these programs and the broadband equity access and deployment and the State of Hawaiʻi digital equity programs. 2:10–2:40 p.m. – Digital Navigators in the Next Community Hubs, presented by Jill Takasaki Canfield, executive director, Hawaiʻi Literacy; and James Li, program manager Lanakila Pacific. Community networking and engagement are imperative to the success of the next community hubs. Learn about how to get involved in supporting community-based efforts and help us cut through the hurdles to meaningful broadband adoption.

– Digital Navigators in the Next Community Hubs, presented by Jill Takasaki Canfield, executive director, Hawaiʻi Literacy; and James Li, program manager Lanakila Pacific. Community networking and engagement are imperative to the success of the next community hubs. Learn about how to get involved in supporting community-based efforts and help us cut through the hurdles to meaningful broadband adoption. 2:40–2:55 p.m. – Q&A

– Q&A 2:55–3:00 p.m. – Closing remarks

From the University:

In August 2021, Gov. David Ige tasked the UH System with leading and coordinating a broad scale strategic investment effort to ensure that all of Hawaiʻi’s citizens have access to robust and reliable broadband services. These investments are guided by a Strategic Framework to support four essential activities to meet Hawaiʻi’s needs now and into the future: Access, equity and literacy: Every citizen must have access to robust, reliable and equitably priced broadband services and the education and training to make the best use of these services. Last mile: Broadband networks must serve all Hawaiʻi’s citizens regardless of where they live in urban, rural and hard to reach areas. Middle mile: Hawaiʻi’s remote location requires smart and sustainable investments in middle mile infrastructure including inter-island submarine fiber optic cables, carrier neutral submarine cable landing stations and terrestrial fiber networks to connect all communities to the broadband network Governance and sustainability: Investments must be crafted to maximize long-term, strategic public benefits and shall be governed with sustainability as a core design principle. Regardless of the source of funds, design of governance efforts associated with broadband infrastructure investments should include representation from relevant stakeholders, and ensure that Hawai‘i continuously benefits from these strategic investments.

For more about the ʻApakau ka lā: “Spreading of the sun’s rays” effort, visit UH’s broadband website.