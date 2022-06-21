(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island residents will soon have a new transportation option, as County officials on Tuesday introduced the Hele-On Vanpool, a new program that will subsidize 30 vans at $500 per month.

“Our administration is focused on creating a sustainable island community, where our keiki can thrive and succeed for generations to come,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “Reducing our carbon footprint, alleviating traffic congestion, and improving the commute for our working class is all part of that vision, and we applaud the work of our Mass Transit Agency for providing yet another tool for our residents to get to and fro.”

The service is provided by Commute with Enterprise, a service of Enterprise Rent-A-Car. From the Hawaiʻi County Mass Transit Agency news release: