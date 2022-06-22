(BIVN) – There were 5,482 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 7,199 reported last week. Of that number, 579 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 803 cases reported the week before.

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 13.4%, down from the 15.3% reported the week before.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are nineteen (19) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 420 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 140 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 12 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 41 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 106 cases

96785 (Volcano) – 15 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 14 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 20 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 30 cases

96725 (Hōlualoa) – 14 cases

96740 (Kona) – 196 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 64 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 72 cases

98755 (Kapaʻau) – 19 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 42 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 11 cases

96773* (Hakalau) – 18 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 13 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 13 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

UHERO Report Examines Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Impact

From a University of Hawaiʻi news release:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant adverse impacts across multiple dimensions in the state of Hawaiʻi beyond the direct effects of the disease itself. According to a new series of Public Health Reports from the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization (UHERO), almost 2 in 3 adults in the state reported negative effects on mental health, food security, job security, housing and poverty. Almost one in 10 has had a family member die due to COVID-19. Survey responses for the report were collected in May 2022 and obtained in partnership with the Pacific Alliance Against COVID-19. “We’ve recruited a cohort of more than 2,000 adults throughout the state to help us understand these issues. Using monthly surveys deployed rapidly to this cohort, we can collect data on health, social factors, attitudes and behaviors over time and monitor changes that could inform public health policy,” said Ruben Juarez, economics professor in UH Mānoa’s College of Social Sciences (CSS) and newly appointed HMSA Endowed Professor of Health Economics at UHERO.

According to the University, some the highlights of the June 20 UHERO report: