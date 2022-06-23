(BIVN) – The outgoing Hawaiian Homes Commissioner for West Hawaiʻi was recognized for his service on Monday.
During its June 20th regular meeting, the Hawaiian Homes Commission adopted Resolution No. 306, honoring Commissioner David Kaʻapu’s service to the beneficiary community.
From the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands news release:
The West Hawaiʻi Island Commissioner has dedicated his time as a member of the HHC board since being appointed by former Governor Neil Abercrombie in June 2014. He has served the eight-year term limit for a HHC Commission and attended his last meeting in that capacity at the June meeting.
Commissioner Kaʻapu is a practicing attorney at law in Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi Island with an emphasis on quiet title, business law, wills and trusts, general litigation, and land use. He graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi with a BA in anthropology (Hawaiian archaeology) and received his JD from Santa Clara University in 1988.
“David Kaʻapu has provided exemplary service to beneficiaries of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. “He has been forthright in holding the DHHL staff, including myself, to a higher standard of service and I believe the Trust is better off today because of him.”
