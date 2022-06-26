(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for south-facing shores of all islands through early this week.

Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet will be possible from Keahole Point in North Kona south through Kaʻū to Cape Kumukahi in Puna, official say.

According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu:

A long period south swell will build through the afternoon, peak overnight, and produce advisory level surf into Monday. The swell is expected to decline late Monday, though another pulse of south swell will produce elevated surf on Tuesday.

Due to the High Surf Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the following are issued:

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety Officials

Beaches may be closed without notice

Forecasters say the advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. HST Monday, though another pulse of south swell will produce elevated surf on Tuesday.