(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Island Police say they are seeking the identity of a theft suspect who was caught on camera removing items from a residence in Kea‘au.

From the Hawaiʻi Police:

Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man involved in a theft that took place in lower Puna on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 3:52 p.m., when the suspect was observed on video surveillance removing items from a residence in Kea‘au.

The male suspect is described as possibly being in his 30s to 40s with a brown complexion and medium build. He arrived in a white four-door SUV.

Police ask for anyone who recognizes this man to call Officer Paul Rose at (808) 965-2716, or email him at Paul.Rose@hawaiicounty.gov. Citizens can also call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.