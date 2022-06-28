(BIVN) – Kona coffee farmer Tom Greenwell was recently presented with a U.S. House of Representatives Lifetime Achievement Recognition.

Congressman Kai Kahele presented Greenwell with the special Recognition “for his trailblazing efforts in the Hawaii coffee industry” during the recent Hawaii Coffee Association’s annual conference. Rep. Kahele “extended his mahalo for Greenwell’s lifelong pursuit and commitment to Hawaii’s coffee industry,” and “noted that Greenwell’s leadership has been instrumental in setting up Hawaii coffee for success.”

“I am humbled by this recognition,” said Greenwell Farms President Tom Greenwell. “Our family farm’s legacy has grown into five generations reflecting back onto our tradition of hard work and quality in all we do.”

According to Greenwell Farms: