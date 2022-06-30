(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in Puna.

The elderly victim has been identified and police took a 33-year-old male neighbor into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.

From the police:

Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a homicide investigation in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in Puna.

Shortly before 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on Kawakawa Street for a report of an elderly man seated in a wheelchair and bleeding from his neck. Responding officers located the victim seated in a walker-seat in his driveway. He was found unconscious and was bleeding from a laceration-type injury to his neck.

Responding police and rescue personnel immediately attempted life-saving measures. The victim, later identified as 87-year-old Charles Hacker of Pāhoa, was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing this investigation, which is classified as a second-degree murder.

While at the scene investigating, police received information identifying a suspect in this investigation. Shortly thereafter, police took a 33-year-old male neighbor of the victim into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police remain in the area at this time pending execution of a search warrant at the victim’s residence.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, July 1, 2022, to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask for anyone with information on this incident, or who may have been in the area of Kawakawa Street on Wednesday morning between 9 and 10 a.m., to contact Detective Blaine Morishita of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or email him at Blaine.Morishita@hawaiicounty.gov. They can also email Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at Rio.Amon-Wilkins@hawaiicounty,gov.