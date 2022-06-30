(BIVN) – The current eruption of Kīlauea volcano – which began back on September 29, 2021 – has entered its ninth month. Scientists say all lava activity remains confined to the Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, and “current data indicate that this scenario is likely to continue.”

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has published new images showing the active lake surface in Halema‘uma‘u, as seen during a Kīlauea summit eruption observational field shift on June 29, 2022.

The lava was observed flowing from left to right in the above photo, “and multiple areas of spatter can be seen (the red patches in the center of the photo and along the margin of the lake),” the scientists noted. “The active lake is 23 feet (7 meters) below the rest of the lake surface. The main portion of the lake is 3 feet (1 meter) above the small pinched out section.”

From Thursday’s USGS HVO update: