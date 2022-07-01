(BIVN) – The Water Restriction has been lifted for the North Kona area, and replaced by a Voluntary Water Conservation.
From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply:
Effective immediately, the 25% mandatory North Kona Water Restriction, that has been in effect since June 6, 2022, is officially downgraded to a 10% Voluntary Water Conservation.
Interim repairs have been made to the Kalaoa Deepwell, warranting the downgrading to voluntary conservation. The Department feels confident that the water needs of the community will be met with the 10% voluntary conservation in effect and will continue to monitor the water system and make adjustments as necessary.
The Department would sincerely like to acknowledge the community’s efforts to reduce their water usage throughout the water restriction. MAHALO for your kokua!
Customers are encouraged to use water efficiently and wisely, and to not waste water. For tips on how you can conserve water please visit our website at hawaiidws.org, call 961-8050 during normal business hours or email dws@hawaiidws.org. For after-hours emergencies, call 961-8790.
by Big Island Video News
