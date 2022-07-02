(BIVN) – A 33-year-old man who just moved to Hawaiʻi island from Arizona last month has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his elderly neighbor in Puna’s Hawaiian Beaches subdivision.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police have charged 33-year-old Cameron Stewart with murder following the discovery of a deceased elderly man in Puna on Wednesday morning, June 29, 2022.

At 10:00 a.m. Friday morning, July 1, 2022, after conferral with the County Prosecutor’s Office, detectives charged Stewart with second-degree murder. His bail has been set at $1 million. Stewart remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, July 5, in Hilo District Court.

The victim has been identified as 86-year-old Charles Hacker of Pahoa.

The charge against Stewart stems from an incident reported shortly before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the Hawaiian Shores subdivision. Puna Patrol officers responded to a residence on Kawakawa Street for a report of an elderly man seated in a wheelchair, bleeding from his neck. Responding officers located the victim seated in a walker-seat in his driveway. He was found unconscious and bleeding profusely from a laceration-type injury to his neck.

Responding police and rescue personnel immediately attempted life-saving measures. The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel responded to the scene to assist in continuing this investigation.

While at the scene investigating, police received information identifying a suspect in this investigation. Shortly thereafter, police took Stewart, a neighbor of the victim, into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.

An autopsy was performed Friday morning, July 1, 2022, and the forensic pathologist ruled Hacker’s death a homicide.

During the course of this investigation detectives served a search warrant on Stewart’s residence, and recovered a recurve bow, various arrows, and other archery-related items.

Stewart and his family moved to the island from Arizona in the middle part of last month.