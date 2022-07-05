(BIVN) – The public was advised to remain out of the waters of Hilo Bay fronting Bayfront Highway after a Monday wastewater discharge.

An obstructed sewer line led to the discharge of an estimated 3,000 gallons of wastewater from 261 Waianueanue Avenue. The wastewater entered a nearby storm drain which empties into Hilo Bay.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch said warning signs would be posted, and advised the public “to remain out of the affected waters until warning signs have been removed.”

