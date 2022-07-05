(BIVN) – The public was advised to remain out of the waters of Hilo Bay fronting Bayfront Highway after a Monday wastewater discharge.
An obstructed sewer line led to the discharge of an estimated 3,000 gallons of wastewater from 261 Waianueanue Avenue. The wastewater entered a nearby storm drain which empties into Hilo Bay.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch said warning signs would be posted, and advised the public “to remain out of the affected waters until warning signs have been removed.”
UPDATE – (7 p.m. on July 5) – From the County of Hawaiʻi:
DEM-Wastewater Division has determined that the cause of the overflow is related to the accumulation of debris in the collection system, which then caused wastewater to back up until it overflowed from the building and sewer cleanout onto Waianuenue Avenue.
Responding crews removed the accumulated debris to release the blockage and resume normal flow. They cleaned and disinfected Waiānuenue Avenue from the point of the spill to the storm drain.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - An obstructed sewer line on the July 4th holiday sent an estimated 3,000 gallons into a nearby storm drain, which empties into Hilo Bay.