(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department continues to fight a brush fire in Kaʻū on Thursday.

The brush fire was first reported on Wednesday afternoon in the Discovery Harbor Subdivision. Residents were asked to avoid the area near Wakea and Kahiki Streets.

Firefighting operations will continue through today, officials say.

“The Fire Department kindly requests the general public to please avoid the area,” stated a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message. “And, recommends residents downwind of the burn area to close windows due to smoke, ash, and dust.”

“If you are experiencing difficulty in breathing, please call 911,” the civil defense message recommended. “You will be informed of changes in conditions that may affect your safety.”