(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi boaters are being asked to conserve water at harbors across the State.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, or DOBOR, issued a news release on Thursday asking boaters to help conserve water at harbors by reducing use by 10%.

The announcement comes following a request by Governor David Ige for all State agencies to reduce water usage “as the year-to-date rainfall is well below normal in many places.”

DOBOR is now limiting the number of accessible spigots at all small boat harbors.

“While I understand the challenges of reducing water consumption, the greatest reductions will come from curtailing irrigation and preventing waste of water,” DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said in the news release.

The State provided these tips for boaters to help conserve water: