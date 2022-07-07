(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi boaters are being asked to conserve water at harbors across the State.
The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, or DOBOR, issued a news release on Thursday asking boaters to help conserve water at harbors by reducing use by 10%.
The announcement comes following a request by Governor David Ige for all State agencies to reduce water usage “as the year-to-date rainfall is well below normal in many places.”
DOBOR is now limiting the number of accessible spigots at all small boat harbors.
“While I understand the challenges of reducing water consumption, the greatest reductions will come from curtailing irrigation and preventing waste of water,” DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said in the news release.
The State provided these tips for boaters to help conserve water:
- Put a nozzle on water spigots. Use a shutoff or pressure nozzle. Use what you need.
- Washing boats with a bucket and sponge instead of a hose saves water.
- Don’t let the hose run freely. Use only the minimal amount of water needed.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - Officials are seeking a 10% reduction in water use at all DLNR facilities and properties, statewide.