(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi has received 357 doses of the monkeypox vaccine.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says the allocation of the YNNEOS vaccine from the Strategic National Stockpile. The State says the federal government expects more than 1.6 million doses to be made available nationwide this year, and Hawaiʻi will continue to receive allocations as supply becomes available.

“Getting vaccinated reduces the chance of getting monkeypox, and it may reduce symptoms if you do get it,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan. “We will continue to work with the community to ensure that vaccines reach those most at risk for infection and severe disease and ensure that Hawaiʻi’s allocation is distributed equitably.”

As of June 24, 2022, the health department has identified five (5) confirmed monkeypox cases and one (1) probable case in Hawaiʻi residents.

With vaccine supplies limited, the State “has developed a strategy for vaccine allocation in Hawaiʻi to protect those at increased risk of infection or severe disease”, and says:

The first phase will use Hawaiʻi’s allocation to vaccinate close contacts of people known to have monkeypox, and for people who may have had high-risk exposures in venues or areas where monkeypox is actively spreading. DOH is arranging vaccine distribution and administration in this first phase. In this phase, vaccines will not be available through your doctor.

DOH expects to receive additional doses in the coming weeks. In the second phase of the distribution plan, broader vaccination of people who may be at risk of severe illness or future exposure will be considered. DOH will announce when vaccine becomes more widely available.

The health department added: