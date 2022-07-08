(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo has named an interim Dean for the College of Natural and Health Sciences.

Dr. Brian Wissman has been appointed to the position, replacing Dean James Mike who retired at the end of May.

From UH-Hilo:

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kris Roney announces the appointment of Dr. Brian Wissman as Interim Dean for the College of Natural and Health Sciences following the UH Board of Regents meeting held July 7, 2022. Wissman’s appointment begins August 1, 2022. He replaces Dean James Mike, who retired May 31, 2022.

“Dr. Wissmanʻs direct work with the Office of the Dean since 2018 and service as Department Chair of Mathematics make him well-prepared to assume the role of Interim Dean for the College,” Roney said. “Furthermore, he has engaged in multiple projects advancing student success data use, assuring that the Office of the Dean continues to build capacities in this key area for the College and University.”

Wissman received his Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of California, Davis in 2007. He began his instructional career at UH Hilo in August 2007 as an Assistant Professor, earned his tenure and promotion to Associate Professor in 2012, and promoted to Full Professor in 2020. Since 2018, he has served as the Student Support Coordinator for the College of Natural and Health Sciences, working closely with the Dean and providing direct student support. He has also served as Department Chair for Mathematics for five years, and has a strong publication and grant production record.

Roney will continue to serve as Interim Dean of CNHS through July 31, 2022.