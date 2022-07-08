(BIVN) – A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researcher is a part of a team that may have found a way to lower the cost of food production, which could ultimately lead to greater food supply across the globe.

The team of researchers has developed “a synthetic way to transform nitrogen into a bioavailable form that could allow for the production of ammonia fertilizer at a much lower cost,” the University of Hawaiʻi said in a recent news release. “Though nitrogen is inexhaustible in the atmosphere, scientists say creating enough bioavailable forms of nitrogen remains one of the most crucial bottlenecks in Earth’s ecosystem.”

From the University of Hawaiʻi news release: