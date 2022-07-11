(BIVN) – Major Hurricane Darby, about 2,000 miles east southeast of Hilo, is slowly making its way west across the Eastern Pacific.

Over the last several hours, Darby’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph with higher gusts, making the storm a powerful category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Forecasters in Hawaiʻi say they are currently focused on what becomes of Hurricane Darby as it approaches the Central Pacific. “The current National Hurricane Center forecast has Darby passing over 140 degrees longitude and moving into the Central Pacific Thursday as a weak tropical storm with continued weakening into a tropical depression by Saturday,” the National Weather Service in Honolulu said on Monday at 10 a.m. “In this forecast scenario, the enhanced tropical moisture field could bring some heavy showers over the weekend, likely in the Saturday night through Sunday time frame. Stay tuned as this long term forecast becomes more refined through the week.”

From the National Hurricane Center at 11 a.m. HST: