(BIVN) – Four years after the eruption of Kīlauea on the lower East Rift Zone, the Puna community is still working on recovery.

On Tuesday, a quarterly Revitalize Puna community activation will be held at the Pāhoa District Park Gym in the afternoon. From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The County of Hawai‘i’s Disaster Recovery Division and County Council District 4 will host its quarterly Revitalize Puna community activation on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The July event, which will be held in person at Pāhoa District Park Gym in Puna, is the fifth activation convened since the series launched in June 2021.

All residents are invited to this free event. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and presentations begin at 4:30 p.m. The activation will conclude at 7:30 p.m.

The theme of the fifth Revitalize Puna is “growing together” – our food, our connection, our contribution. The County will share how resident mana’o has shaped decision-making and project plans. Presentations include County updates on infrastructure investments such as roads, water, and parks. The event will also feature the unveiling of the Revitalize Pohoiki plan to restore Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Park and steward Pohoiki, following months of engagement with area ‘ohana and community members. The State Department of Land and Natural Resources will be on hand to provide a status update on the restoration of Pohoiki Boat Ramp.

County, State, and Federal leaders will be on hand to provide updates on eruption recovery and speak to challenges as well as opportunities for the Puna region. Residents are encouraged to stay and talk story with government officials following formal presentations.

The event will also feature a Resilience Resource Row that will host pop-ups from local nonprofits and volunteer opportunities to get involved in making a positive difference in Puna. Plant giveaways, keiki crafts, and food trucks are planned. Food vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.