(BIVN) – The Queen Liliʻuokalani Outrigger Canoe Races return to Kona from September 1 through September 5, 2022.

From a news release issued by race organizers:

After a two year pandemic pause, the world’s largest long distance outrigger canoe race, will once again welcome paddlers from around the world to its starting line. The Queen Lili‘uokalani Outrigger Canoe Races full five days of exciting canoe racing starts Thursday, September 1 through Monday, September 5, 2022. The signature 18-mile long distance race is slated for Saturday, September 3. Named in honor of the last reigning monarch of Hawaii, Queen Lili’uokalani, the first race was held on the Queen’s birthday, September 2, 1972. Since then, Kai ‘Opua Canoe Club, one of Hawaii’s oldest outrigger canoe clubs, has hosted crews from around the world including Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Peru, Tahiti, United Kingdom, across the United States and of course Hawaii. Kona’s place in canoe regatta history is unrivaled and since its launch, the Queen Lili‘uokalani Outrigger Canoe Races has shared Hawaiian culture through the sport of outrigger canoe racing with the world. During the long holiday weekend, Queen’s Race participants are immersed in culture and history, including the spectator-friendly signature18-mile race on Saturday that includes the historically and culturally significant Kamakahonu Bay, a National Historic Site and the historic residence of King Kamehameha the Great and Pu‘uhonua O Honaunau National Historic Park, a place where vanquished ancient Hawaiian warriors and violators of the kapu laws could take refuge from a certain death sentence.