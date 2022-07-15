(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Warning for all south-facing shores in Hawaiʻi, as a “historic south swell will produce dangerous waves” over the weekend.

The swell “will build all day Saturday and peak at High Surf Warning levels Saturday night through Sunday night,” forecasters reported, “then slowly decrease through the first half of next week.”

The swell direction will be out of the south at 170 to 190 degrees. Surf will build to 10 to 14 feet during the day Saturday, then rise to 12 to 16 feet – with occasional sets to 20 feet – Saturday night through Sunday night.

“Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents,” the National Weather Service warned. “Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.”

Hawaiʻi County officials have already announced they will be closing beach parks along the south-facing shores of the Big Island this weekend. “The Beach Parks will be reassessed on Sunday, but with the swell continuing through Sunday and the possibility of debris in the parks, there is a chance they will remain closed until Monday,” a County news release stated.

Below is a list of the parks that will be affected by the closure:

Puna:

Isaac Hale

Kaʻū:

Punaluʻu (camping canceled for the weekend)

Whittington/Honuʻapo (camping canceled for the weekend)

Kona:

Miloliʻi

Hoʻokena (camping canceled for the weekend)

Manini Point/Napoʻopoʻo

Honaunau Boat Ramp

Kahaluʻu

Magic Sands

Pāhoehoe

Honls

Hāle Hālawai

Old Airoport

“We’re asking residents, particularly our surfers, boaters, and ocean gatherers, to exercise extreme caution along Southern shores this weekend,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “The swells accompanied by the remnants of Hurricane Darby may cause unpredictable ocean conditions that could lead to serious harm. We don’t want to lose any of our loved ones and ask that folks don’t go out when in doubt.”