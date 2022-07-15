(BIVN) – The National Park Service on Friday reported the Power Line fire on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa was 95% contained.

From a Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park news release:

The Power Line wildfire on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is 95% contained as of Thursday, July 15, and remains at 42.5 acres in size.

Very isolated smoldering continues in leaf litter, logs, and snags within the interior of the fire. Firefighters continue to work the fire today with hoses, hand tools, and chainsaws to extinguish all residual smoldering they can safely reach. Falling snags from dead trees burned in the 2018 Keauhou fire continue to be a hazard for firefighters, making it difficult to safely access and mop up the interior of the fire. Other hazards to firefighters include loose, uneven lava rock terrain.

The forecast indicates a 20% chance of rain over the fire Friday night. There is a chance for significant rainfall Saturday as Tropical Storm Darby approaches south of Hawaiʻi Island, according to the National Weather Service.

Mauna Loa Road remains closed to the public from the gate at the Kīpukapuaulu parking lot. Only authorized vehicles are allowed past the gate until further notice.