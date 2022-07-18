(BIVN) – On Sunday afternoon, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued an information statement on an ongoing earthquake swarm beneath Kamaʻehuakanaloa seamount (formerly Lōʻihi), south of Hawaiʻi island.

The USGS reported the increased seismic activity began at approximately 2 a.m. HST on July 16, 2022. From the info statement:

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected seismic tremor marked by pulses of seismic energy every 15-20 seconds, which is still ongoing at the time of this release. Approximately 24 hours after this activity began, two dozen M1.8-M3.0 earthquakes occurred from 1:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. on July 17th.

“This seismic activity is likely the result of magma movement beneath Kamaʻehuakanaloa seamount and currently shows no sign of leading to an eruption,” said HVO Scientist-in-Charge Ken Hon. “If the swarm intensifies or changes significantly, HVO will issue an additional notice. Because of the great depth of the volcano within the ocean and style of Hawaiian eruptions, an eruption of Kamaʻehuakanaloa would pose no threat to the Island of Hawaiʻi. Neither Mauna Loa nor Kīlauea volcanoes show any change in activity associated with this earthquake swarm.”

According to the USGS: