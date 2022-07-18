(BIVN) – Effective immediately, the Water Restriction Notice for affected customers in Laupāhoehoe is cancelled.

In a news release issued on Monday, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply said normal water use may resume.

On May 27, the water department issued an immediate water restriction request for the affected area “due to equipment malfunctions”. The DWS said it would haul all drinking water to meet customers’ water needs. Residents and businesses were asked to reduce water use by 25 percent to ensure everyone’s water needs were met.

“The Department of Water Supply thanks its affected customers for reducing their water use during this period,” the news release stated. “MAHALO for your kokua!”

The DWS added in its news release: