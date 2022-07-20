(BIVN) – There were 4,329 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 4,464 reported last week. Of that number, 538 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 519 cases reported the week before.
The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 12.5%, an increase from the 11.3% reported the week before.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported thirteen (13) deaths with COVID-19 this week.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fifteen (15) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.
- 96720 (Hilo) – 323 cases
- 96749 (Keaʻau) – 101 cases
- 96760 (Kurtistown) – 11 cases
- 96771 (Puna mauka) – 30 cases
- 96778 (Puna makai) – 76 cases
- 96704* (South Kona) – 27 cases
- 96750 (Kealakekua) – 19 cases
- 96725 (Hōlualoa) – 16 cases
- 96740 (Kona) – 132 cases
- 96738 (Waikoloa) – 45 cases
- 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 70 cases
- 96755 (Kapaʻau) – 20 cases
- 96727 (Hāmākua) – 35 cases
- 96773* (Hakalau) – 20 cases
- 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 12 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
