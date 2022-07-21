(BIVN) – The annual Democratic Party’s Primary Grand Rally at the Moʻoheau Bandstand in Downtown Hilo will return this year, and it will come a few weeks earlier.

The event is taking place this Friday, July 22. From the Hawaiʻi County Democratic Party:

More than 25 Hawai’i Democratic Party candidates whose names will appear on Hawai’i Island 2022 Primary Election ballots will come together this Friday, July 22, 2022 from 5:30-8 p.m. at historic Mo’oheau Bandstand to perpetuate Hilo’s nearly 70-year get-out-the-vote Grand Rally tradition.

Started in 1954, the Democratic Party’s Grand Rally has seldom missed a beat through all the decades though went virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic. It’s being re-started in-person this year but moved a few weeks earlier, so instead of being the night before the August 13, 2022 Primary Election, it will be July 22 – just prior to when Hawai’i’s Vote By Mail ballots are expected to arrive in mailboxes on July 26.

Candidates from the top of the ticket down – from Congress to County Council and OHA – are expected to briefly take the stage to share their campaign thoughts and ah-ha moments.

Emceeing the gathering will be Andy Kahili and welcoming everyone will be Hawai’i County Democratic Party Chair Barbara Dalton. Kahu Danny and Anna Akaka will share the opening pule.

Candidates and their teams are expected to line up along Kamehameha Highway prior to the rally to signwave beginning about 4 p.m.

There is no charge for the event and everyone is invited.