(BIVN) – The Daniel K. Inouye Highway in South Kohala remains closed between the Highway 190 Junction and the Old Saddle Road Junction, officials reported on Friday morning, as the effort to battle the blaze continues.

The U.S. Army reported on Thursday that the fire was over 600-acres in size. The fire began at approximately 7 a.m. on July 22, near training area 22, west of the impact area. The cause of the fire is said to be under investigation.

Although the Daniel K. Inouye Highway is closed, large trucks are being allowed through. All other traffic continues to be detoured through Old Saddle Road until further notice. “At this time, due to weight restrictions on Old Saddle Road, Hawaii Police department has opened one-lane of Daniel K. Inouye Highway between the Highway 190 Junction and the Old Saddle Road Junction to large commercial vehicles,” a radio message from Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense explained.

The Civil Defense message also stated the following:

Non-essential travel should be avoided or use alternate routes.

All motorists expect delays.

Plan additional time for travel.

Slow down and refrain from passing while on Old Saddle Road

Be courteous to other drivers

Drive with caution

Be mindful of single lane vehicle bridges on both ends of Old saddle Road that require oncoming traffic to yield.

“You will notified of any changes that may affect your safety,” Civil Defense said.