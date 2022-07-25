(BIVN) – The virtual public meeting on the environmental assessment for the Disaster Recovery Project at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will now be held on Wednesday, July 27, at noon.
The comment period for the environmental assessment closes July 31.
The meeting originally set for last Thursday (July 19) experienced technical difficulties, park officials say.
From the National Park Service:
Due to technical difficulties, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has rescheduled a virtual public meeting regarding the environmental assessment for the 2018 Disaster Recovery Project’s proposed action. The meeting will be held Wednesday, July 27 at noon HST.
To join the webinar, go to swca.zoom.us, or join by phone, toll-free: (888) 475-4499. The webinar ID is 955 6987 2923. The meeting will be recorded and a link to the recording will be posted on the project website: parkplanning.nps.gov.
The Disaster Recovery Project presentation will be at the top of the hour. Participants will be able to learn more about the environmental assessment (EA) for the project, have discussions with Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and U.S. Geological Survey staff, and provide input.
Can’t make the meeting? The public is invited to review and submit input on the environmental assessment before July 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. MDT (7:59 p.m. HST) in the following ways:
• Online through the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website: parkplanning.nps.gov. The PEPC website hosts the EA and detailed project information.
• Phone: Callers can leave a detailed message or request someone calls them back by calling a dedicated phone line, (808) 460-6212.
Only the noon virtual meeting last Thursday experienced technical difficulties. The 6 p.m. meeting was held as scheduled.
The 2018 eruption and caldera collapse were the most destructive eruptive events in Hawai‘i in the last two centuries, and the park closed to the public for 134 days.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The virtual public meeting for park’s Disaster Recovery Project EA has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 27, at noon.