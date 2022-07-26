(BIVN) – Students from various Hilo schools who participated in the recent Blue Light Fishing Tournament in Keaukaha were congratulated by the Hawaiʻi Police Department in a Monday news release.

From the police department:

The Hawai‘i Police Activities League (HI-PAL) would like to congratulate all the winners and thank all of the participants of the second annual Blue Light fishing tournament held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Kealoha Beach Park (Four Mile) in Hilo.

Participating students from Keaukaha, Ha‘aheo, Kaumana, Waiākeawaena, Kalaniana‘ole, and Ernest Bowen de Silva elementary schools, as well as Hilo Intermediate School, attended a two- day summer school fishing class taught by South Hilo School Resource and Community Policing Officers.

During the classes students learned fishing fundamentals, including an outdoor session on casting, and the importance of fishing safety. Officers emphasized the value of staying healthy and using this fun outdoor activity to stay out of trouble.

Hawai‘i Police Department wishes to thank officers from the Departments of Land and Natural Resources and the State of Hawaii Aquatics Division for their support in assisting with the tournament and providing the participants with numerous fishing and hunting educational materials and lessons. HPD also thanks DARE Hawaii organization for assistance in food that was made available for event.

A special thanks to all the keiki and parents that attended and made this event happen.