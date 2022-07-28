(BIVN) – Race organizers today announced that the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship triathlon will continue with a two-day format in Kailua-Kona, on October 12 & 14.

This year, for the first time in the 40-plus year history of the event, and a pandemic-related hiatus from Kona, the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship will take place over two days in Kona on October 6 & 8. “With the two-day format set to continue in 2023, IRONMAN will have a dedicated day of racing for the women’s field on Thursday and the men’s field on Saturday, allowing for full focus and coverage on each race and its competitors as well as the Island of Hawaiʻi like never before,” a news release stated.

“The County of Hawaiʻi and IRONMAN have a long history of working together closely to ensure this global event is conducted safely and with due respect for the needs of the athletes, county residents, and worldwide visitors,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor, Mitch Roth, in a news release. “With the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship occurring over two days in October, the County of Hawaiʻi is excited to once again host these champions in Kailua-Kona and Kohala, and looks forward to another epic VinFast IRONMAN World Championship in 2023. The partnership with IRONMAN has stood the test of time and we are grateful and humbled that the culture here has fed into the culture of IRONMAN, reflecting the aloha spirit and the theme of Holomua — to move forward — for the 2023 IRONMAN season.”

“We are grateful for our partners in Hawaiʻi and Kailua-Kona, for their support for over 40 years of this homegrown event that has captured the imagination of the world and turned into the pinnacle event of the sport of triathlon,” said Andrew Messick, President and Chief Executive Officer for The IRONMAN Group. “We look forward to an incredible two-day event in 2022, and the ability in 2023 to further advance what a two-day format can look like with a focused women’s race day and a men’s race day.”

From the Thursday news release: