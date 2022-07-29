(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi officials have decided to extend the application deadline for the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority to Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

The original application deadline was July 28.

“We need to stand up the authority as soon as possible with the launch of the National Science Foundation’s full environmental review of the Thirty Meter Telescope Project,” said Governor David Ige in a news release. “However, we have heard from the community and will extend the deadline in the interest of attracting a diverse pool of qualified candidates.”

The State put out a call for applicants earlier this month.

The authority, established by statute via Act 255 (House Bill 2024), will be tasked with managing Maunakea lands and will consist of 11 voting members who will each be appointed to three-year terms.