(BIVN) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands says $8.5 million in grants is available through its Community Development Grants Program, part of DHHL’s Native Hawaiian Development Program Plan, or NHDPP.

From the DHHL:

For Fiscal Year 2023, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature allocated $10 million in State General Funds to the NHDPP, of which $7.5 million was designated by the Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC) to the Community Development Grants Program. The other $2.5 million was set aside by the Commission for repair and maintenance projects within the homelands.

At its June meeting, the HHC approved a $1 million allocation from the Native Hawaiian Rehabilitation Fund (NHRF) as an additional funding source for the Department’s Community Development Grants Program.

NHDPP grants are available to any non-profit organization. Informational meetings for interested applicants will be held via teleconference on Tuesday, August 2, 2022; Wednesday, August 3; and Friday, August 5, 2022. The final grant application deadline is on October 6, 2022.

The purpose of the NHDPP is to improve the general welfare and conditions of native Hawaiians through education, economic, political, social, cultural, and other programs. The NHDPP enables the Department to implement individual and community development programs and services.