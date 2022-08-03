(BIVN) – Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha will be closed next week.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation on Wednesday announced the James Kealoha Beach Park will be closed from Monday, August 8, to Friday, August 12, for repaving of the park’s roadway and parking areas. “Although the work is weather dependent, every effort will be made to avoid delays in reopening the park,” officials said.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The park’s one-way traffic pattern will be re-established upon reopening, coupled with a new system of reverse angled parking throughout the park. Reverse angled parking requires all vehicles to be backed-into marked stalls and is being implemented to complement the one-way traffic pattern, enhance the safe maneuvering of vehicles into and out of parking stalls, and for the increased safety of persons loading/unloading their parked vehicles as well as those using the park. In addition, signs will be placed throughout the park to advise park users on the proper use of parking stalls and to identify areas where parking is prohibited.

“Thank you for your understanding during this brief closure as we work to enhance this valued recreational resource,” the County news release added.