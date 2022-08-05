(BIVN) – In a text message alert issued at 12:49 p.m. on Friday, August 5th, officials announced a traffic pattern change would be in effect at Waiākea Elementary and Waiākea Intermediate Schools starting that same afternoon.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Police Dept. and the State Department of Transportation report that starting today, Friday, August 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. vehicles travelling eastbound (downhill) on Puainako St. will no longer be able turn left into Waiākea Intermediate and Waiākea Elementary Schools.

Motorists are advised that in order to access the school parking areas they must make a right turn from Puainako Street (from the Kino‘ole Street side).

This traffic pattern will be in effect Monday through Friday until further notice.