(BIVN) – U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) recently released an interactive map “to help Hawai‘i residents track where and how federal funding he helped secure is being spent.”

Sen. Schatz is the Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing, and has delivered more than $16 billion in federal funding to Hawai‘i over his years in office, including more than $240 million in earmarks this year. Schatz says he ranks “number seven in bringing home the most earmark funding in the Senate”, according to The New York Times.

The map for Hawaiʻi island, which can be accessed here, shows “17 federal resources” in 2022:

$186,758 Kealakaha Stream Bridge Improvements

$4 million Māmalahoa Highway Resurfacing

$2.9 million Kohala Mountain Road Improvements

$250,000 Hawai‘i ‘ULU Producers Cooperative

$184,938 Spicy Ninja Sauce

$214,379 Island Harvest

$200,000 The Kohala Center

$49,999 Mother Nature’s Miracle

$924,000 The Nature Conservancy

$1 million University of Hawai‘i

$150,000 Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park

$100,000 YWCA of Hawai‘i Island

$2.1 million Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Aquatic Resources

$10 million Affordable Housing and Homeless Shelters

$1.3 million Hāmākua-Kohala Health

$1.5 million Bay Clinic

$2.1 million West Hawai‘i Community Health Center

“One of my top priorities in the Senate is bringing home federal dollars – and we’ve delivered billions,” said Senator Schatz. “These federal funds are helping local people with health care, housing, education, child care, job training, and so much more. As we continue securing more money for Hawai‘i, we’ll keep providing updated information on where and how these funds will help people across our state.”