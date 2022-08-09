UPDATE – (Aug. 10) – The Fire Weather Watch has now been replaced by a Red Flag Warning.

(BIVN) – The leeward areas of Hawaiʻi island will be under a Fire Weather Watch on Wednesday.

“The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours,” the National Weather Service announced. “Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.”

The Fire Weather Watch is expected to be in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. Outdoor burning is not recommended at that time.

It is possible a Red Flag Warning may be issued tomorrow.