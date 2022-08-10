(BIVN) – There were 3,189 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 3,689 reported last week. Of that number, 369 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 468 cases reported the week before.

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 9.8%, a drop from the 10.1% reported the week before.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported fourteen (14) deaths with COVID-19 this week.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twelve (12) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 266 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 78 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 26 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 12 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 71 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 18 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 11 cases

96740 (Kona) – 86 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 25 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 41 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 26 cases

96781 (Pāpaʻikou) – 12 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Available In Hawai‘i

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: