(BIVN) – Restaurateur Debra Ching Maiava and the late Dave De Luz, Sr. were recently honored as the YWCA of Hawaii Island’s 2022 Remarkable People.

An event held on July 28 at the UH Hilo Campus Center Dining Room raised a record $25-thousand for the Big Island-based, not-for-profit women’s organization. The YWCA mission is empowering women and eliminating racism.

From a news release about the event: