(BIVN) – The Fire Weather Watch issued yesterday for leeward areas of Hawaiʻi island is now a Red Flag Warning.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says “the combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and low relative humidity will result in elevated fire danger today. Any fires that develop could display extreme fire behavior, and will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.”

According to the NWS:

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts.

The Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from 10 a.m. this morning to 6 p.m. HST this evening, forecasters say, for gusty winds (east to northeast 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts) and low relative humidity (around 45 percent in the afternoon).