(BIVN) – About 60 keiki from across the Hāmākua recently took place in a police-sponsored fishing tournament at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Community Policing Section would like to congratulate all the winners and thank all the participants who partook in the second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League/DARE Hawaii Back to School Fishing Tournament on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park.
About 60 keiki, ages 5-17, and their parents/guardians from across the Hāmākua district participated in the fun-filled event. Forty fish of varying species were caught during the tournament, with the heaviest being a “tohei” or white eel. Families had the choice of keeping or releasing the fish after it was logged and weighed.
In addition to fishing, participants and their families were treated to a “Golf With A Cop” miniature golf course, as well as an ocean safety and awareness presentation by DLNR/DOCARE Officer John Kahiapo. Attendees also enjoyed a free lunch, ice shave, and prizes, which were donated by local businesses and individuals, including:
• Cartow Kohala
• HPM
• Councilwoman Heather Kimball
• Honua Ola Bio Energy
• Malama Market – Honoka‘a
• Earl’s Waimea
• Café Pesto
• Parker Ranch Center
• HI-End Bullies
• Access Capabilities
• Dairy Queen
• Anuenue Ice Cream & Shave Ice
• Vero Pearls
• Tokunaga Store
• Laupahoehoe Train Museum
• Honoka‘a High School Athletics
• Hilo Laser Tag
• DARE Hawaii
• County of Hawai‘i
• Department of Parks and Recreation
“Simple activities such as this promote healthy families,” said event organizer, School Resource Officer Blake Ragocos. “Put down that video game and pick up a fishing pole.
“We are very appreciative of the tremendous support from our local businesses who found value in supporting our event,” added Ragocos.
