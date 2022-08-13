(BIVN) – About 60 keiki from across the Hāmākua recently took place in a police-sponsored fishing tournament at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Community Policing Section would like to congratulate all the winners and thank all the participants who partook in the second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League/DARE Hawaii Back to School Fishing Tournament on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. About 60 keiki, ages 5-17, and their parents/guardians from across the Hāmākua district participated in the fun-filled event. Forty fish of varying species were caught during the tournament, with the heaviest being a “tohei” or white eel. Families had the choice of keeping or releasing the fish after it was logged and weighed.