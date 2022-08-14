Big Island Video News

2022 Hawaiʻi Primary Election Results

HAWAIʻI - The following results were obtained from data in Summary Report 2 released on the evening of August 13, 2022 by the State Office of Elections.

U.S. Senator

Incumbent U.S. Senator for Hawaiʻi, Brian Schatz, wins the primary for his party in a landslide. Republican Bob McDermott wins the Republican nomination heading into general election.

Green Party

  • POHLMAN, Emma Jane A.
    1,063 – 23.0%

Aloha Aina Party

  • DECKER, Dan
    820 – 22.1%

Republican Party

  • MCDERMOTT, Bob
    20,676 – 32.7%
  • DALHOUSE, Timothy A.
    12,847 – 20.3%
  • CHRISTIAN, Wallyn Kanoelani
    7,317 – 11.6%
  • BOND, Steven R.
    5,102 – 8.1%
  • LAVONNE, Asia
    4,782 – 7.6%

Libertarian Party

  • BONOAN, Feena M.
    419 – 8.2%

Democratic Party

  • SCHATZ, Brian
    197,173 – 88.0%
  • TATAII, Steve
    13,344 – 6.0%

U.S. Representatives

Democrat Ed Case easily wins the primary for the First Congressional District. Meanwhile, Jill Tokudo takes the Democratic party nomination for the Second Congressional District seat that is held by Rep. Kai Kahele. Kahele gave up the seat in his unsuccessful bid for governor. Joe Akana is the top Republican vote-getter for the Second Congressional District nomination.

U.S. Representative, Dist I

Nonpartisan

  • GRIFFIN, Calvin C. (G)
    240 – 9.5%
  • ABKIN, Steven L.
    195 – 7.7%

Republican Party

  • KRESS, Conrad
    10,316 – 35.0%
  • REYES, Arturo P.
    6,037 – 20.5%
  • LARGEY, Patrick C.
    4,570 – 15.5%

Democratic Party

  • CASE, Ed
    89,072 – 77.6%
  • ALCUBILLA, Sergio (Serg)
    16,580 – 14.4%

U.S. Representative, Dist 2

Republican Party

  • AKANA, Joe
    21,527 – 63.5%
  • WEBSTER, Joseph E. (Joe)
    4,454 – 13.1%

Libertarian Party

  • TIPPENS, Michelle Rose
    279 – 11.6%

Democratic Party

  • TOKUDA, Jill N.
    54,203 – 49.8%
  • BRANCO, Patrick Pihana
    22,796 – 20.9%
  • YOSHIDA, Kyle T.
    5,451 – 5.0%
  • SCHULTZ, Brendan
    5,083 – 4.7%
  • GI, Nicole
    3,096 – 2.8%
  • SPARKS, Steven B.
    1,862 – 1.7%

Governor

Democrat Josh Green and Republican Duke Aiona will face off in the general election for Hawaiʻi governor; a seat that will soon be vacated by Governor David Ige. Gubernatorial hopefuls from Hilo – Democrat Kai Kahele and Republican BJ Penn – both came up short in their bid for their party’s nomination.

Nonpartisan

  • TAYLOR, Keleionalani
    636 – 12.2%
  • NAZARA, Caleb K.
    398 – 7.6%

Republican Party

  • AIONA, Duke
    30,672 – 47.5%
  • PENN, BJ
    14,349 – 22.2%
  • CORDERY, Gary
    6,117 – 9.5%
  • TSUNEYOSHI, Heidi Haunani
    5,545 – 8.6%
  • MARIANO, Lynn Barry
    726 – 1.1%
  • MORGAN, Paul
    678 – 1.1%
  • KAHAU, Keline
    389 – 0.6%
  • WOODS, Walter
    382 – 0.6%
  • PASKOWITZ, Moses (Momo)
    148 – 0.2%
  • HAWAT, George (Big Al)
    121 – 0.2%

Democratic Party

  • GREEN, Josh
    137,990 – 61.5%
  • CAYETANO, Vicky
    46,246 – 20.6%
  • KAHELE, Kai
    29,768 – 13.3%
  • TANABE, Van K.
    1,020 – 0.5%
  • KIM, Richard
    826 – 0.4%
  • BOURGOIN, David L. (Duke)
    473 – 0.2%
  • LEWMAN, Clyde McClain (Mac)
    198 – 0.1%

Lieutenant Governor

State Representative Sylvia Luke has won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, while Republicans voted to put Seaula Tupai forward as their nominee.

Nonpartisan

  • KEOHO, Charles (Kale)
    886 – 18.3%

Republican Party

  • TUPAI, Seaula, Jr.
    26,531 – 41.7%
  • BURNS, Rob
    18,776 – 29.5%
  • KIM, Tae
    6,683 – 10.5%

Democratic Party

  • LUKE, Sylvia
    78,020 – 34.8%
  • ANDERSON, Ikaika
    56,977 – 25.4%
  • AMEMIYA, Keith
    48,554 – 21.7%
  • MENOR-MCNAMARA, Sherry
    21,966 – 9.8%
  • CUNNINGHAM, Daniel
    1,910 – 0.9%
  • PULETASI, Sam
    1,900 – 0.8%

State Senate – Hawaiʻi island

Senator Lorraine Inouye has defeated Senator Laura Acasio for the Democratic party’s State Senate First District nomination. The two incumbent Hawaiʻi island state senators became opponents for the same seat due to redistricting. Senator Dru Kanuha was unopposed in his bid to return to the 3rd district senate seat; he was the only candidate of any party to run for the office. Democrats Joy San Buenaventura (District 2) and County Councilman Tim Richards (District 4) were unopposed in their bid for their party’s state senate seat nomination. Thus, three of the four state senate seats will be contested in the general election.

State Senator, Dist 1

Republican Party

  • TUPAI, Helen C.
    1,881 – 69.9%

Democratic Party

  • INOUYE, Lorraine Rodero
    6,839 – 53.2%
  • ACASIO, Laura
    3,529 – 27.4%
  • OKABE, Wil
    1,644 – 12.8%

State Senator, Dist 2

Republican Party

  • OSBORN, Holly L.
    1,135 – 46.0%
  • HENSLEY, Dianne
    707 – 28.6%

Libertarian Party

  • FOGEL, Frederick F.
    41 – 27.2%

Democratic Party

  • SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy
    6,263 – 81.8%

State Senator, Dist 3

Democratic Party

  • KANUHA, Dru Mamo
    6,315 – 76.0%

State Senator, Dist 4

Republican Party

  • TANCHEFF, Nicholas M.
    1,717 – 62.8%

Democratic Party

  • RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim)
    6,430 – 72.4%

State Representative

Three State Representatives – all incumbent Democrats – are going back to the House after running unopposed: Mark Nakashima, Richard Onishi, and Nicole Lowen.

State Representative, Dist 1

Democratic Party

  • NAKASHIMA, Mark M.
    4,645 – 78.5%

State Representative, Dist 2

Democratic Party

  • ONISHI, Richard H.K.
    5,629 – 80.0%

State Representative, Dist 3

Aloha Aina Party

  • MCMACKIN, Devinshaw K., Sr.
    39 – 39.8%

Democratic Party

  • TODD, Christopher L.T.
    2,421 – 56.2%
  • MATSON, Shannon Lopeka
    1,442 – 33.4%

State Representative, Dist 4

Nonpartisan

  • LEY, Brian C.
    45 – 40.2%

Republican Party

  • HO, Keikilani
    805 – 66.5%

Libertarian Party

  • LINTON, Candace T. (Candy)
    15 – 22.4%

Democratic Party

  • ILAGAN, Greggor
    3,080 – 81.8%

State Representative, Dist 5

Republican Party

  • GOODWIN, Lohi
    820 – 67.5%

Libertarian Party

  • LAST, Michael L.
    20 – 27.4%

Democratic Party

  • KAPELA, Jeanne
    3,292 – 73.4%

State Representative, Dist 6

Republican Party

  • KENNEALY, Jonathan P.
    1,074 – 68.5%

Democratic Party

  • KAHALOA, Kirstin A.K.
    2,771 – 63.3%
  • BARANNIKOV, Ilya
    412 – 9.4%
  • MACK, Lono
    188 – 4.3%

State Representative, Dist 7

Democratic Party

  • LOWEN, Nicole
    2,694 – 80.4%

State Representative, Dist 8

Republican Party

  • PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams
    849 – 67.3%

Democratic Party

  • TARNAS, David A.
    2,819 – 62.7%
  • FREITAS, Makai
    1,216 – 27.1%

OHA Trustee

Oahu Resident Trustee

  • AKAKA, Kalei
    96,665 – 33.8%
  • LEE, Brendon Kaleiʻaina
    30,958 – 10.8%
  • BURKE, Jackie Kahookele
    25,356 – 8.9%
  • PETERS, Robert E.
    15,594 – 5.4%

At-Large Trustee (3)

  • GALUTERIA, Brickwood
    81,333 – 9.5%
  • WAIHEE, John D., IV
    70,899 – 8.3%
  • AHU ISA, Lei (Leinaʻala)
    60,664 – 7.1%
  • OWENS, Chad
    57,080 – 6.7%
  • SOUZA, Keoni
    51,881 – 6.0%
  • KING, Sam (Kalanikupua)
    47,750 – 5.6%
  • AKO, Julian (Keikilani)
    28,945 – 3.4%
  • MAKEKAU, Kealii
    24,347 – 2.8%
  • AKI, Z. Kaapana
    23,963 – 2.8%
  • KAHUE-CABANTING, Uʻi
    16,134 – 1.9%
  • PAIK, William
    8,309 – 1.0%

Hawaiʻi County Council

One of the nine non-partisan races looks to be headed for a run-off in the general election: Hilo’s District 2 seat, with Jennifer Kagiwada and Matthias Kusch the top vote-getters under 50%.

Councilmember, Dist 1

  • KIMBALL, Heather L.
    3,137 – 58.2%
  • MARTINEZ, Troy S.
    1,633 – 30.3%

Councilmember, Dist 2

  • KAGIWADA, Jennifer (Jenn)
    2,475 – 33.6%
  • KUSCH, Matthias
    2,459 – 33.4%
  • WEHRSIG, Timothy (TK)
    1,217 – 16.5%
  • GOULDING, Maurice
    171 – 2.3%
  • HALVERSEN, William
    105 – 1.4%

Councilmember, Dist 3

  • LEE LOY, Susan (Sue)
    3,933 – 56.5%
  • ALAMEDA, Darcy M. (Malani)
    2,171 – 31.2%

Councilmember, Dist 4

  • KIERKIEWICZ, Ashley
    2,938 – 63.1%
  • LUM HO, Gregory A.Y., Jr.
    1,119 – 24.0%

Councilmember, Dist 5

  • KANEALII-KLEINFELDER, Matt
    2,926 – 63.6%
  • HAUMEA, Desmon A. (Des)
    1,048 – 22.8%

Councilmember, Dist 6

  • GALIMBA, Michelle M.
    2,445 – 46.4%
  • BONDERA, Colehour
    745 – 14.1%
  • CHO, Henry, III (Bo)
    717 – 13.6%
  • PALACAT-NELSEN, Shane
    627 – 11.9%

Councilmember, Dist 7

  • VILLEGAS, Rebecca A.

Councilmember, Dist 8

  • INABA, Holeka Goro
    2,318 – 52.6%
  • HEELY, Lee-Ann
    1,457 – 33.1%

Councilmember, Dist 9

  • EVANS, Cindy
    2,707 – 52.8%
  • COAKLEY, Jeff Kalani
    1,219 – 23.8%
  • TOAFILI, Chris (Kalei)
    631 – 12.3%