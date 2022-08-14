U.S. Senator
Incumbent U.S. Senator for Hawaiʻi, Brian Schatz, wins the primary for his party in a landslide. Republican Bob McDermott wins the Republican nomination heading into general election.
Green Party
- POHLMAN, Emma Jane A.
1,063 – 23.0%
Aloha Aina Party
- DECKER, Dan
820 – 22.1%
Republican Party
- MCDERMOTT, Bob
20,676 – 32.7%
- DALHOUSE, Timothy A.
12,847 – 20.3%
- CHRISTIAN, Wallyn Kanoelani
7,317 – 11.6%
- BOND, Steven R.
5,102 – 8.1%
- LAVONNE, Asia
4,782 – 7.6%
Libertarian Party
- BONOAN, Feena M.
419 – 8.2%
Democratic Party
- SCHATZ, Brian
197,173 – 88.0%
- TATAII, Steve
13,344 – 6.0%
U.S. Representatives
Democrat Ed Case easily wins the primary for the First Congressional District. Meanwhile, Jill Tokudo takes the Democratic party nomination for the Second Congressional District seat that is held by Rep. Kai Kahele. Kahele gave up the seat in his unsuccessful bid for governor. Joe Akana is the top Republican vote-getter for the Second Congressional District nomination.
U.S. Representative, Dist I
Nonpartisan
- GRIFFIN, Calvin C. (G)
240 – 9.5%
- ABKIN, Steven L.
195 – 7.7%
Republican Party
- KRESS, Conrad
10,316 – 35.0%
- REYES, Arturo P.
6,037 – 20.5%
- LARGEY, Patrick C.
4,570 – 15.5%
Democratic Party
- CASE, Ed
89,072 – 77.6%
- ALCUBILLA, Sergio (Serg)
16,580 – 14.4%
U.S. Representative, Dist 2
Republican Party
- AKANA, Joe
21,527 – 63.5%
- WEBSTER, Joseph E. (Joe)
4,454 – 13.1%
Libertarian Party
- TIPPENS, Michelle Rose
279 – 11.6%
Democratic Party
- TOKUDA, Jill N.
54,203 – 49.8%
- BRANCO, Patrick Pihana
22,796 – 20.9%
- YOSHIDA, Kyle T.
5,451 – 5.0%
- SCHULTZ, Brendan
5,083 – 4.7%
- GI, Nicole
3,096 – 2.8%
- SPARKS, Steven B.
1,862 – 1.7%
Governor
Democrat Josh Green and Republican Duke Aiona will face off in the general election for Hawaiʻi governor; a seat that will soon be vacated by Governor David Ige. Gubernatorial hopefuls from Hilo – Democrat Kai Kahele and Republican BJ Penn – both came up short in their bid for their party’s nomination.
Nonpartisan
- TAYLOR, Keleionalani
636 – 12.2%
- NAZARA, Caleb K.
398 – 7.6%
Republican Party
- AIONA, Duke
30,672 – 47.5%
- PENN, BJ
14,349 – 22.2%
- CORDERY, Gary
6,117 – 9.5%
- TSUNEYOSHI, Heidi Haunani
5,545 – 8.6%
- MARIANO, Lynn Barry
726 – 1.1%
- MORGAN, Paul
678 – 1.1%
- KAHAU, Keline
389 – 0.6%
- WOODS, Walter
382 – 0.6%
- PASKOWITZ, Moses (Momo)
148 – 0.2%
- HAWAT, George (Big Al)
121 – 0.2%
Democratic Party
- GREEN, Josh
137,990 – 61.5%
- CAYETANO, Vicky
46,246 – 20.6%
- KAHELE, Kai
29,768 – 13.3%
- TANABE, Van K.
1,020 – 0.5%
- KIM, Richard
826 – 0.4%
- BOURGOIN, David L. (Duke)
473 – 0.2%
- LEWMAN, Clyde McClain (Mac)
198 – 0.1%
Lieutenant Governor
State Representative Sylvia Luke has won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, while Republicans voted to put Seaula Tupai forward as their nominee.
Nonpartisan
- KEOHO, Charles (Kale)
886 – 18.3%
Republican Party
- TUPAI, Seaula, Jr.
26,531 – 41.7%
- BURNS, Rob
18,776 – 29.5%
- KIM, Tae
6,683 – 10.5%
Democratic Party
- LUKE, Sylvia
78,020 – 34.8%
- ANDERSON, Ikaika
56,977 – 25.4%
- AMEMIYA, Keith
48,554 – 21.7%
- MENOR-MCNAMARA, Sherry
21,966 – 9.8%
- CUNNINGHAM, Daniel
1,910 – 0.9%
- PULETASI, Sam
1,900 – 0.8%
State Senate – Hawaiʻi island
Senator Lorraine Inouye has defeated Senator Laura Acasio for the Democratic party’s State Senate First District nomination. The two incumbent Hawaiʻi island state senators became opponents for the same seat due to redistricting. Senator Dru Kanuha was unopposed in his bid to return to the 3rd district senate seat; he was the only candidate of any party to run for the office. Democrats Joy San Buenaventura (District 2) and County Councilman Tim Richards (District 4) were unopposed in their bid for their party’s state senate seat nomination. Thus, three of the four state senate seats will be contested in the general election.
State Senator, Dist 1
Republican Party
- TUPAI, Helen C.
1,881 – 69.9%
Democratic Party
- INOUYE, Lorraine Rodero
6,839 – 53.2%
- ACASIO, Laura
3,529 – 27.4%
- OKABE, Wil
1,644 – 12.8%
State Senator, Dist 2
Republican Party
- OSBORN, Holly L.
1,135 – 46.0%
- HENSLEY, Dianne
707 – 28.6%
Libertarian Party
- FOGEL, Frederick F.
41 – 27.2%
Democratic Party
- SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy
6,263 – 81.8%
State Senator, Dist 3
Democratic Party
- KANUHA, Dru Mamo
6,315 – 76.0%
State Senator, Dist 4
Republican Party
- TANCHEFF, Nicholas M.
1,717 – 62.8%
Democratic Party
- RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim)
6,430 – 72.4%
State Representative
Three State Representatives – all incumbent Democrats – are going back to the House after running unopposed: Mark Nakashima, Richard Onishi, and Nicole Lowen.
State Representative, Dist 1
Democratic Party
- NAKASHIMA, Mark M.
4,645 – 78.5%
State Representative, Dist 2
Democratic Party
- ONISHI, Richard H.K.
5,629 – 80.0%
State Representative, Dist 3
Aloha Aina Party
- MCMACKIN, Devinshaw K., Sr.
39 – 39.8%
Democratic Party
- TODD, Christopher L.T.
2,421 – 56.2%
- MATSON, Shannon Lopeka
1,442 – 33.4%
State Representative, Dist 4
Nonpartisan
- LEY, Brian C.
45 – 40.2%
Republican Party
- HO, Keikilani
805 – 66.5%
Libertarian Party
- LINTON, Candace T. (Candy)
15 – 22.4%
Democratic Party
- ILAGAN, Greggor
3,080 – 81.8%
State Representative, Dist 5
Republican Party
- GOODWIN, Lohi
820 – 67.5%
Libertarian Party
- LAST, Michael L.
20 – 27.4%
Democratic Party
- KAPELA, Jeanne
3,292 – 73.4%
State Representative, Dist 6
Republican Party
- KENNEALY, Jonathan P.
1,074 – 68.5%
Democratic Party
- KAHALOA, Kirstin A.K.
2,771 – 63.3%
- BARANNIKOV, Ilya
412 – 9.4%
- MACK, Lono
188 – 4.3%
State Representative, Dist 7
Democratic Party
- LOWEN, Nicole
2,694 – 80.4%
State Representative, Dist 8
Republican Party
- PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams
849 – 67.3%
Democratic Party
- TARNAS, David A.
2,819 – 62.7%
- FREITAS, Makai
1,216 – 27.1%
OHA Trustee
Oahu Resident Trustee
- AKAKA, Kalei
96,665 – 33.8%
- LEE, Brendon Kaleiʻaina
30,958 – 10.8%
- BURKE, Jackie Kahookele
25,356 – 8.9%
- PETERS, Robert E.
15,594 – 5.4%
At-Large Trustee (3)
- GALUTERIA, Brickwood
81,333 – 9.5%
- WAIHEE, John D., IV
70,899 – 8.3%
- AHU ISA, Lei (Leinaʻala)
60,664 – 7.1%
- OWENS, Chad
57,080 – 6.7%
- SOUZA, Keoni
51,881 – 6.0%
- KING, Sam (Kalanikupua)
47,750 – 5.6%
- AKO, Julian (Keikilani)
28,945 – 3.4%
- MAKEKAU, Kealii
24,347 – 2.8%
- AKI, Z. Kaapana
23,963 – 2.8%
- KAHUE-CABANTING, Uʻi
16,134 – 1.9%
- PAIK, William
8,309 – 1.0%
Hawaiʻi County Council
One of the nine non-partisan races looks to be headed for a run-off in the general election: Hilo’s District 2 seat, with Jennifer Kagiwada and Matthias Kusch the top vote-getters under 50%.
Councilmember, Dist 1
- KIMBALL, Heather L.
3,137 – 58.2%
- MARTINEZ, Troy S.
1,633 – 30.3%
Councilmember, Dist 2
- KAGIWADA, Jennifer (Jenn)
2,475 – 33.6%
- KUSCH, Matthias
2,459 – 33.4%
- WEHRSIG, Timothy (TK)
1,217 – 16.5%
- GOULDING, Maurice
171 – 2.3%
- HALVERSEN, William
105 – 1.4%
Councilmember, Dist 3
- LEE LOY, Susan (Sue)
3,933 – 56.5%
- ALAMEDA, Darcy M. (Malani)
2,171 – 31.2%
Councilmember, Dist 4
- KIERKIEWICZ, Ashley
2,938 – 63.1%
- LUM HO, Gregory A.Y., Jr.
1,119 – 24.0%
Councilmember, Dist 5
- KANEALII-KLEINFELDER, Matt
2,926 – 63.6%
- HAUMEA, Desmon A. (Des)
1,048 – 22.8%
Councilmember, Dist 6
- GALIMBA, Michelle M.
2,445 – 46.4%
- BONDERA, Colehour
745 – 14.1%
- CHO, Henry, III (Bo)
717 – 13.6%
- PALACAT-NELSEN, Shane
627 – 11.9%
Councilmember, Dist 7
- VILLEGAS, Rebecca A.
Councilmember, Dist 8
- INABA, Holeka Goro
2,318 – 52.6%
- HEELY, Lee-Ann
1,457 – 33.1%
Councilmember, Dist 9
- EVANS, Cindy
2,707 – 52.8%
- COAKLEY, Jeff Kalani
1,219 – 23.8%
- TOAFILI, Chris (Kalei)
631 – 12.3%
The following results were obtained from data in Summary Report 2 released on the evening of August 13, 2022 by the State Office of Elections.