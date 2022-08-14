U.S. Senator

Incumbent U.S. Senator for Hawaiʻi, Brian Schatz, wins the primary for his party in a landslide. Republican Bob McDermott wins the Republican nomination heading into general election.

Green Party

POHLMAN, Emma Jane A.

1,063 – 23.0%

Aloha Aina Party

DECKER, Dan

820 – 22.1%

Republican Party

MCDERMOTT, Bob

20,676 – 32.7%

20,676 – 32.7% DALHOUSE, Timothy A.

12,847 – 20.3%

12,847 – 20.3% CHRISTIAN, Wallyn Kanoelani

7,317 – 11.6%

7,317 – 11.6% BOND, Steven R.

5,102 – 8.1%

5,102 – 8.1% LAVONNE, Asia

4,782 – 7.6%

Libertarian Party

BONOAN, Feena M.

419 – 8.2%

Democratic Party

SCHATZ, Brian

197,173 – 88.0%

197,173 – 88.0% TATAII, Steve

13,344 – 6.0%

U.S. Representatives

Democrat Ed Case easily wins the primary for the First Congressional District. Meanwhile, Jill Tokudo takes the Democratic party nomination for the Second Congressional District seat that is held by Rep. Kai Kahele. Kahele gave up the seat in his unsuccessful bid for governor. Joe Akana is the top Republican vote-getter for the Second Congressional District nomination.

U.S. Representative, Dist I

Nonpartisan

GRIFFIN, Calvin C. (G)

240 – 9.5%

240 – 9.5% ABKIN, Steven L.

195 – 7.7%

Republican Party

KRESS, Conrad

10,316 – 35.0%

10,316 – 35.0% REYES, Arturo P.

6,037 – 20.5%

6,037 – 20.5% LARGEY, Patrick C.

4,570 – 15.5%

Democratic Party

CASE, Ed

89,072 – 77.6%

89,072 – 77.6% ALCUBILLA, Sergio (Serg)

16,580 – 14.4%

U.S. Representative, Dist 2

Republican Party

AKANA, Joe

21,527 – 63.5%

21,527 – 63.5% WEBSTER, Joseph E. (Joe)

4,454 – 13.1%

Libertarian Party

TIPPENS, Michelle Rose

279 – 11.6%

Democratic Party

TOKUDA, Jill N.

54,203 – 49.8%

54,203 – 49.8% BRANCO, Patrick Pihana

22,796 – 20.9%

22,796 – 20.9% YOSHIDA, Kyle T.

5,451 – 5.0%

5,451 – 5.0% SCHULTZ, Brendan

5,083 – 4.7%

5,083 – 4.7% GI, Nicole

3,096 – 2.8%

3,096 – 2.8% SPARKS, Steven B.

1,862 – 1.7%

Governor

Democrat Josh Green and Republican Duke Aiona will face off in the general election for Hawaiʻi governor; a seat that will soon be vacated by Governor David Ige. Gubernatorial hopefuls from Hilo – Democrat Kai Kahele and Republican BJ Penn – both came up short in their bid for their party’s nomination.

Nonpartisan

TAYLOR, Keleionalani

636 – 12.2%

636 – 12.2% NAZARA, Caleb K.

398 – 7.6%

Republican Party

AIONA, Duke

30,672 – 47.5%

30,672 – 47.5% PENN, BJ

14,349 – 22.2%

14,349 – 22.2% CORDERY, Gary

6,117 – 9.5%

6,117 – 9.5% TSUNEYOSHI, Heidi Haunani

5,545 – 8.6%

5,545 – 8.6% MARIANO, Lynn Barry

726 – 1.1%

726 – 1.1% MORGAN, Paul

678 – 1.1%

678 – 1.1% KAHAU, Keline

389 – 0.6%

389 – 0.6% WOODS, Walter

382 – 0.6%

382 – 0.6% PASKOWITZ, Moses (Momo)

148 – 0.2%

148 – 0.2% HAWAT, George (Big Al)

121 – 0.2%

Democratic Party

GREEN, Josh

137,990 – 61.5%

137,990 – 61.5% CAYETANO, Vicky

46,246 – 20.6%

46,246 – 20.6% KAHELE, Kai

29,768 – 13.3%

29,768 – 13.3% TANABE, Van K.

1,020 – 0.5%

1,020 – 0.5% KIM, Richard

826 – 0.4%

826 – 0.4% BOURGOIN, David L. (Duke)

473 – 0.2%

473 – 0.2% LEWMAN, Clyde McClain (Mac)

198 – 0.1%

Lieutenant Governor

State Representative Sylvia Luke has won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, while Republicans voted to put Seaula Tupai forward as their nominee.

Nonpartisan

KEOHO, Charles (Kale)

886 – 18.3%

Republican Party

TUPAI, Seaula, Jr.

26,531 – 41.7%

26,531 – 41.7% BURNS, Rob

18,776 – 29.5%

18,776 – 29.5% KIM, Tae

6,683 – 10.5%

Democratic Party

LUKE, Sylvia

78,020 – 34.8%

78,020 – 34.8% ANDERSON, Ikaika

56,977 – 25.4%

56,977 – 25.4% AMEMIYA, Keith

48,554 – 21.7%

48,554 – 21.7% MENOR-MCNAMARA, Sherry

21,966 – 9.8%

21,966 – 9.8% CUNNINGHAM, Daniel

1,910 – 0.9%

1,910 – 0.9% PULETASI, Sam

1,900 – 0.8%

State Senate – Hawaiʻi island

Senator Lorraine Inouye has defeated Senator Laura Acasio for the Democratic party’s State Senate First District nomination. The two incumbent Hawaiʻi island state senators became opponents for the same seat due to redistricting. Senator Dru Kanuha was unopposed in his bid to return to the 3rd district senate seat; he was the only candidate of any party to run for the office. Democrats Joy San Buenaventura (District 2) and County Councilman Tim Richards (District 4) were unopposed in their bid for their party’s state senate seat nomination. Thus, three of the four state senate seats will be contested in the general election.

State Senator, Dist 1

Republican Party

TUPAI, Helen C.

1,881 – 69.9%

Democratic Party

INOUYE, Lorraine Rodero

6,839 – 53.2%

6,839 – 53.2% ACASIO, Laura

3,529 – 27.4%

3,529 – 27.4% OKABE, Wil

1,644 – 12.8%

State Senator, Dist 2

Republican Party

OSBORN, Holly L.

1,135 – 46.0%

1,135 – 46.0% HENSLEY, Dianne

707 – 28.6%

Libertarian Party

FOGEL, Frederick F.

41 – 27.2%

Democratic Party

SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy

6,263 – 81.8%

State Senator, Dist 3

Democratic Party

KANUHA, Dru Mamo

6,315 – 76.0%

State Senator, Dist 4

Republican Party

TANCHEFF, Nicholas M.

1,717 – 62.8%

Democratic Party

RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim)

6,430 – 72.4%

State Representative

Three State Representatives – all incumbent Democrats – are going back to the House after running unopposed: Mark Nakashima, Richard Onishi, and Nicole Lowen.

State Representative, Dist 1

Democratic Party

NAKASHIMA, Mark M.

4,645 – 78.5%

State Representative, Dist 2

Democratic Party

ONISHI, Richard H.K.

5,629 – 80.0%

State Representative, Dist 3

Aloha Aina Party

MCMACKIN, Devinshaw K., Sr.

39 – 39.8%

Democratic Party

TODD, Christopher L.T.

2,421 – 56.2%

2,421 – 56.2% MATSON, Shannon Lopeka

1,442 – 33.4%

State Representative, Dist 4

Nonpartisan

LEY, Brian C.

45 – 40.2%

Republican Party

HO, Keikilani

805 – 66.5%

Libertarian Party

LINTON, Candace T. (Candy)

15 – 22.4%

Democratic Party

ILAGAN, Greggor

3,080 – 81.8%

State Representative, Dist 5

Republican Party

GOODWIN, Lohi

820 – 67.5%

Libertarian Party

LAST, Michael L.

20 – 27.4%

Democratic Party

KAPELA, Jeanne

3,292 – 73.4%

State Representative, Dist 6

Republican Party

KENNEALY, Jonathan P.

1,074 – 68.5%

Democratic Party

KAHALOA, Kirstin A.K.

2,771 – 63.3%

2,771 – 63.3% BARANNIKOV, Ilya

412 – 9.4%

412 – 9.4% MACK, Lono

188 – 4.3%

State Representative, Dist 7

Democratic Party

LOWEN, Nicole

2,694 – 80.4%

State Representative, Dist 8

Republican Party

PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams

849 – 67.3%

Democratic Party

TARNAS, David A.

2,819 – 62.7%

2,819 – 62.7% FREITAS, Makai

1,216 – 27.1%

OHA Trustee

Oahu Resident Trustee

AKAKA, Kalei

96,665 – 33.8%

96,665 – 33.8% LEE, Brendon Kaleiʻaina

30,958 – 10.8%

30,958 – 10.8% BURKE, Jackie Kahookele

25,356 – 8.9%

25,356 – 8.9% PETERS, Robert E.

15,594 – 5.4%

At-Large Trustee (3)

GALUTERIA, Brickwood

81,333 – 9.5%

81,333 – 9.5% WAIHEE, John D., IV

70,899 – 8.3%

70,899 – 8.3% AHU ISA, Lei (Leinaʻala)

60,664 – 7.1%

60,664 – 7.1% OWENS, Chad

57,080 – 6.7%

57,080 – 6.7% SOUZA, Keoni

51,881 – 6.0%

51,881 – 6.0% KING, Sam (Kalanikupua)

47,750 – 5.6%

47,750 – 5.6% AKO, Julian (Keikilani)

28,945 – 3.4%

28,945 – 3.4% MAKEKAU, Kealii

24,347 – 2.8%

24,347 – 2.8% AKI, Z. Kaapana

23,963 – 2.8%

23,963 – 2.8% KAHUE-CABANTING, Uʻi

16,134 – 1.9%

16,134 – 1.9% PAIK, William

8,309 – 1.0%

Hawaiʻi County Council

One of the nine non-partisan races looks to be headed for a run-off in the general election: Hilo’s District 2 seat, with Jennifer Kagiwada and Matthias Kusch the top vote-getters under 50%.

Councilmember, Dist 1

KIMBALL, Heather L.

3,137 – 58.2%

3,137 – 58.2% MARTINEZ, Troy S.

1,633 – 30.3%

Councilmember, Dist 2

KAGIWADA, Jennifer (Jenn)

2,475 – 33.6%

2,475 – 33.6% KUSCH, Matthias

2,459 – 33.4%

2,459 – 33.4% WEHRSIG, Timothy (TK)

1,217 – 16.5%

1,217 – 16.5% GOULDING, Maurice

171 – 2.3%

171 – 2.3% HALVERSEN, William

105 – 1.4%

Councilmember, Dist 3

LEE LOY, Susan (Sue)

3,933 – 56.5%

3,933 – 56.5% ALAMEDA, Darcy M. (Malani)

2,171 – 31.2%

Councilmember, Dist 4

KIERKIEWICZ, Ashley

2,938 – 63.1%

2,938 – 63.1% LUM HO, Gregory A.Y., Jr.

1,119 – 24.0%

Councilmember, Dist 5

KANEALII-KLEINFELDER, Matt

2,926 – 63.6%

2,926 – 63.6% HAUMEA, Desmon A. (Des)

1,048 – 22.8%

Councilmember, Dist 6

GALIMBA, Michelle M.

2,445 – 46.4%

2,445 – 46.4% BONDERA, Colehour

745 – 14.1%

745 – 14.1% CHO, Henry, III (Bo)

717 – 13.6%

717 – 13.6% PALACAT-NELSEN, Shane

627 – 11.9%

Councilmember, Dist 7

VILLEGAS, Rebecca A.

Councilmember, Dist 8

INABA, Holeka Goro

2,318 – 52.6%

2,318 – 52.6% HEELY, Lee-Ann

1,457 – 33.1%

Councilmember, Dist 9