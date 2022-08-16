(BIVN) – Slow traffic continues on Kalanianaʻole Avenue, as crews finish work on the mauka-side of the busy Keaukaha roadway.

Officials recently posted a Kalanianaʻole Ave. update on the Hawaiʻi County website. The news item was dated August 16, 2022 but appeared to contain information from late July.

According to the website, grading for pavement on the mauka-side of Kalanianaʻole is 100% completed. At the time of the update, concrete work was 85% complete and shoulder work was just started.

The County said shoulder and driveways paving was scheduled for mid-August, with the traffic switch scheduled for the end of August.

The work on the makai-side of Kalanianaʻole will start at the beginning of September.