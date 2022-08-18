(BIVN) – After a two-year hiatus, the Hawaiʻi Songwriting Festival returns to the Big Island.

From the event media release:

The much-beloved Hawaiʻi Songwriting Festival (HSF) is back. Organizers today announced that registration is open for the annual gathering of music industry professionals. The festival is unique in Hawaiʻiʻs music industry, providing networking, collaboration and professional development for local and national songwriters and artists.

Charles Michael Brotman, Grammy Award winning composer/producer, is the board chair of the Hawaiʻi Songwriting Festival and lead organizer for the event. “Over the years it has been so rewarding to see our festival become a life-changing event for so many of Hawaii’s songwriters,” said Brotman. “The relationships made at the festival create a bridge between our songwriters and the mainstream music business.”

The Hawaii Songwriting Festival serves as an incubator for talent in Hawaii, connecting our songwriters to the mainstream music business. For aspiring as well as professional songwriters, the Hawaiʻi Songwriting Festival is one of the best of its kind in the U.S.

Festival attendees will spend three intensive days and evenings learning from the best in the business: songwriters, music supervisors for film and TV, music publishers, music producers, and more. Small workshops, panel discussions, open mic performances, and speed mentoring sessions will provide attendees with information and networking opportunities needed in order to succeed in the craft and in the business of writing songs.