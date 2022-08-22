(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for south facing shores across the State of Hawaiʻi, and will be in effect until Monday evening.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says a south swell (190 degrees) will continue to produce advisory level surf for south facing shores through the afternoon.

Surf heights of 7 to 10 feet will be possible in the affected area.

“Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous,” the National Weather Service warned. “Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.”