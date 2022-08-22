(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is reporting a possible drowning at Kehena Beach in Puna that occurred on Sunday, August 21.

From the police:

On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a swimmer in distress at Kehena Beach. Beach bystanders extracted the swimmer from the ocean and began CPR until personnel from the Hawaii Fire Department arrived and continued life saving measures. However, attempts to resuscitate the victim at the scene were unsuccessful. The 72-year-old unresponsive man is identified as Gabriel DeSilva of Pahoa, who was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 8:10 a.m.

Police say they have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.