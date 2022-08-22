(BIVN) – Three police lieutenants have been promoted to captain, the Hawaiʻi Island Police Department announced on Monday.

Police Chief Paul Ferreira promoted Rio Amon-Wilkins, Calvin Delaries, and Akira Edmoundson, effective August 16, 2022.

From the Hawaiʻi Police:

Captain Rio Amon-Wilkins, a 23-year veteran of the department, is now assigned to command the Area I Criminal Investigation Division encompassing the Area I Criminal Investigation Section (CIS), Vice, and Juvenile Aid Sections plus the Crime Laboratory. He most recently served as Lieutenant in the Area I Criminal Investigation Section. Amon-Wilkins started his career as a Patrol Officer assigned to the South Hilo District, then worked in Hāmākua Patrol before returning to the Hilo District where he served as a Field Training Officer. While a Sergeant/Detective, he worked in both Area I and Area II Criminal Investigation Sections, Accreditation, and the Office of Professional Standards. After he was promoted to Lieutenant, he served in the Area II Juvenile Aide Section and South Hilo Patrol before his most recent assignment in Area I CIS.

Captain Calvin Delaries is now assigned to command the Kona District. A 20- year veteran of the department, he most recently served as Lieutenant of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section. Previous assignments include working as a Lieutenant in Kona Patrol, a Detective for Area II Juvenile Aid Section, a Sergeant in the South Kohala and Kona Districts, the Special Response Team, Community Policing Officer, a Field Training Officer, and as a Patrol Officer in Kona.

Captain Akira Edmoundson, who has been with the department for 23 years, will oversee the Ka‘ū District. Prior to being promoted to the rank of Captain, he served as a Lieutenant in Kona Patrol. Previous assignments included working as a Detective in Area II Juvenile Aid Section, Sergeant in Kona and Ka‘ū Districts, a Canine Handler for Area II Vice Section, a Field Training Officer in Kona and a Patrol Officer.